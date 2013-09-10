KIEV Frank Lampard became the eighth player to make 100 appearances for England when he was in the starting lineup for his country's World Cup, Group H qualifier away to Ukraine on Tuesday.

The Chelsea midfielder is the third Englishman to reach the century milestone in the last 10 months following Steven Gerrard and Ashley Cole, who were both making their 105th appearances in Kiev to equal Billy Wright's total.

Lampard, 35, who has scored 29 times for England, made his debut in a 2-1 win against Belgium in October 1999.

The five other Englishmen in the century club are Peter Shilton (125 caps), David Beckham (115), Bobby Moore (108), Bobby Charlton (106) and Wright (105).

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mitch Phillips)