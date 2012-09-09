England's John Terry catches the ball during a soccer training session in London Colney, north of London, September 3, 2012. England will play their World Cup qualifier match against Moldova on Friday. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON John Terry is out of England's World Cup football qualifier against Ukraine, the FA confirmed on Sunday.

The Chelsea defender picked up an ankle injury during England's Group H opener, a 5-0 win in Moldova on Friday.

"Following further treatment from the England medical staff today, John Terry will not be available," a statement on the FA's website (www.thefa.com) read.

Terry had left the squad and returned to his club.

England host Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Matt Barker; Editing by Clare Fallon)