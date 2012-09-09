FIFA to encourage co-hosting for 2026 World Cup
DOHA FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday he intends to encourage co-hosting for the 2026 soccer World Cup that could divide the tournament up between as many as four countries.
LONDON John Terry is out of England's World Cup football qualifier against Ukraine, the FA confirmed on Sunday.
The Chelsea defender picked up an ankle injury during England's Group H opener, a 5-0 win in Moldova on Friday.
"Following further treatment from the England medical staff today, John Terry will not be available," a statement on the FA's website (www.thefa.com) read.
Terry had left the squad and returned to his club.
England host Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Matt Barker; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Hull City manager Marco Silva would like his team to be adventurous in attack but not at the expenses of the stability he has instilled in the squad since his arrival at the relegation-threatened Premier League club last month.
MADRID Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has had his critics of late but he answered them with a strong performance against Napoli in the Champions League last 16 first leg.