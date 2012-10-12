England's Theo Walcott receives medical treatment after colliding with San Marino's goalkeeper Aldo Simoncini during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

England's Theo Walcott walks off the pitch injured after colliding with San Marino's goalkeeper Aldo Simoncini during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

England's Theo Walcott feels his chest as he walks off the pitch injured after colliding with San Marino's goalkeeper Aldo Simoncini during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

San Marino's goalkeeper Aldo Simoncini reacts after colliding with England's Theo Walcott (ON GROUND) during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Theo Walcott was taken to hospital for a chest scan following a challenge described by manager Roy Hodgson as "reckless" in his team's 5-0 win over San Marino in World Cup Group H qualifying on Friday.

San Marino goalkeeper Aldo Simoncini charged into the Arsenal player in the fifth minute as Walcott tried to get on the end of a through ball.

He needed five minutes of treatment on the field before going off to be replaced by Tottenham Hotspur's Aaron Lennon.

"I think if I describe it as a reckless challenge I am being very kind," Hodgson told reporters. "It was a very fierce challenge.

"I don't believe for one minute there was any malice when he went for the ball but it was a very bad challenge that has put Theo in hospital and now we have to wait to find out the extent of his injury.

"When your goalkeeper does that I think you are very lucky if he stays on the field and not have a penalty given against you," added Hodgson after England went top of the group with seven points from three games.

"Theo has a chest injury. It puts a dampener on the evening."

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)