BERNE South Africa were thrown a World Cup qualifying lifeline on Monday after rivals Ethiopia were docked three points by FIFA for fielding an ineligible player in a match against Botswana.

In a statement released by soccer's world governing body, FIFA said that Minyahile Beyene should not have played in Ethiopia's 2-1 win as he was suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

As a result, Botswana were declared winners of the Group A game by a 3-0 margin and Ethiopia, who had gone five points clear of South Africa at the top with one match each to play, had their previously unassailable lead cut to two points.

Ethiopia are still favourites to top the group as they visit the Central African Republic in their final game on September 6 while South Africa host Botswana on the same day.

Ethiopia, who have never qualified for the World Cup, were also fined 6,000 Swiss francs (4,139.02 pounds) for the mixup, FIFA said. They had already admitted the mistake.

The winners of the 10 African groups will then take part in two-leg playoffs to determine the continent's five representatives in Brazil next year.

Sudan and Gabon have already forfeited matches for fielding ineligible players in the qualifiers and there are also cases against Togo and Equatorial Guinea which could also have significant effects on their respective groups.

