LONDON Iker Casillas was the surprise inclusion on the goalkeeping shortlist for FIFA's 2014 World XI on Monday after enduring a difficult year for both Real Madrid and Spain.

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer, who won the World Cup with Germany in Brazil, has also been nominated, along with Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, Barcelona's Claudio Bravo and Juventus's Gianluigi Buffon.

The 33-year-old Casillas suffered a poor World Cup with Spain and has made only 12 league appearances for Real throughout 2014, although he did captain them to Champions League glory.

The nominees for the other positions on the world XI are yet to be announced, with the selected team to be unveiled at the Ballon d'Or Awards on Jan. 12 next year.

