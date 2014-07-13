Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
The following is a list of FIFA World Cup finals.
2014 World Cup
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Germany 1 Argentina 0
2010 World Cup
Johannesburg, South Africa.
Spain 1 Netherlands 0
2006 World Cup
Berlin, Germany.
Italy 1 France 1 (Italy won 5-3 on penalties)
2002 World Cup
Yokohama, Japan
Brazil 2 Germany 0
1998 World Cup
Saint-Denis, France
France 3 Brazil 0
1994 World Cup
Pasadena, California, United States
Brazil 0 Italy 0 (Brazil won 3-2 on penalties)
1990 World Cup
Rome, Italy
West Germany 1 Argentina 0
1986 World Cup
Mexico City, Mexico
Argentina 3 West Germany 2
1982 World Cup
Madrid, Spain
Italy 3 West Germany 1
1978 World Cup
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Argentina 3 Netherlands 1
1974 World Cup
Munich, West Germany
West Germany 2 Netherlands 1
1970 World Cup
Mexico City, Mexico
Brazil 4 Italy 1
1966 World Cup
London, England
England 4 West Germany 2
1962 World Cup
Santiago, Chile
Brazil 3 Czechoslovakia 1
1958 World Cup
Solna, Sweden
Brazil 5 Sweden 2
1954 World Cup
Bern, Switzerland
West Germany 3 Hungary 2
1950 World Cup
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Uruguay 2 Brazil 1
1938 World Cup
Paris, France
Italy 4 Hungary 2
1934 World Cup
Rome, Italy
Italy 2 Czechoslovakia 1
1930 World Cup
Montevideo, Uruguay
Uruguay 4 Argentina 2
(Compiled by Nigel Hunt)
LONDON Harry Kane's creaky ankle ligaments have put a cloud over Tottenham's Hotspur's run-in to the Premier League season but manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are now better-equipped to cope with his absence.
LONDON Manchester City have stolen a march on their rivals by becoming the first Premier League club to sign a "sleeve sponsorship" deal after a relaxing of rules surrounding logos.