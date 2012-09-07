West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
HELSINKI A first-half goal by Abou Diaby gave France a winning start in their World Cup qualifying campaign as they snatched a 1-0 win away to Finland in their Group I opener on Friday.
Diaby, whose career has been hampered by injuries and who had not played for Les Bleus since June last year, netted with a cross shot from Karim Benzema's through pass in the 20th minute.
Finland also had chances but were too clumsy in the box to make them count as new France coach Didier Deschamps claimed his first win in his second match in charge since taking over from Laurent Blanc after Euro 2012.
France, who had goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to thank in the final minutes after he made a lightning quick save, next play Belarus at the Stade de France on Tuesday in the second game of a group also featuring world and European champions Spain.
(Reporting by Olivier Guillemain; Writing by Julien Pretot in Paris; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
MELBOURNE Golf has clung slavishly to its centuries-old traditions and long ignored growing calls for reform but the ancient sport will be nudged gently towards modernity at the inaugural World Super 6 tournament in Australia this week.