Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
SAO PAULO A fire in the basement of the Arena Pantanal at Cuiaba in Mato Grosso state could scupper the 2014 World Cup venue's chances of being ready by FIFA's December deadline.
Three fire engines were called to put out the blaze that started when polystyrene insulation panels caught alight, officials said. No one was injured.
Although World Cup organisers said the accident would not halt construction work, it came 24 hours after the state governor warned the stadium might not be 100 percent complete in time for the deadline set by soccer's governing body.
The Arena Pantanal, situated 1,300km north-west of Sao Paulo, is one of six unfinished venues due to be used in the finals. Four tournament games will be played there.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Tony Jimenez)
SINGAPORE Former world number one Park In-bee wielded a red-hot putter on her way to a tournament-record eight-under 64 that catapulted the Korean to a one-shot victory at the HSBC Women's Champions on Sunday.
LAHORE, Pakistan Pakistan tightened security in the city of Lahore ahead of a hugely anticipated final of its domestic cricket league on Sunday, pushing ahead with a rare high-profile match despite a recent spike in Islamist violence.