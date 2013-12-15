CUIABA, Brazil At the heart of every debate about modern sporting tournaments is legacy and one unlikely beneficiary of next year's football World Cup will be American Football in Brazil.

For, as well as the 12 host cities enjoying improved transport systems, airports and new stadiums, the Cuiaba Arsenal football team hope to share in the spoils bequeathed to their city by a rival code.

Paulo Cesar, a 32-year-old lawyer, could not be happier.

While most Brazilian boys grew up dreaming of emulating Pele or Ronaldo and winning the World Cup, his sporting heroes played with a different-shaped ball and scored touchdowns and not goals.

Now his team are to benefit from the World Cup when they switch homes from their modest ground to Cuiaba's World Cup stadium, the Arena Pantanal.

Although his team bear the name of one of the most famous football clubs in the world, they have no links to the Arsenal currently topping the English Premier League.

"No, we have nothing to do with them, in fact I'd never heard of them at first," Cesar told Reuters in the building site that is currently the Arena Pantanal.

"Our club is named after the fort built in Cuiaba to contain the arsenal of weapons to defend the city during the Brazil-Paraguay war in the 1860s and which is still standing today."

Like their football namesakes, one of English soccer's most successful clubs, Cuiaba Arsenal have enjoyed considerable success in their considerably shorter existence.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

Founded in 2006, they have been Brazilian national champions twice, in 2010 and 2012. Six of their players have gone on to play college football in the United States and they regularly attract crowds of around 4,500 to their entirely amateur matches.

Cesar, who plays in offense for the team, agrees there is an irony that one of the legacies of the World Cup will be to boost American Football in the city and the state of Mato Grosso.

"It should change the club entirely and we estimate that maybe 10,000 or 12,000 people will come and watch our matches and maybe more because American Football is growing in Brazil.

"I fell in love with it as a 14-year-old and, since I started playing, it was 100 per cent football for me -- not football.

"Our aim is to make the Arena Pantanal a fortress like the one we're named after. We want other teams to be afraid to come here. Of course the stadium will help the local football clubs, but we will benefit too."

Mauricio Guimaraes, the Mato Grosso state secretary responsible for all aspects of the World Cup in the region believes there is plenty of scope for the city's football and football clubs to share a neighbourly existence at the Pantanal.

"The stadium, like in many other places, will be a catalyst for the city to help it grow and to help its identity. But unlike in other places it will not just have an impact on football but on American Football too.

"No-one here has any problem with that, in fact it is very exciting. For Cuiaba to become national champions was a great honour for us and if we can do anything to help them do it again, we will."

FIFA, world soccer's governing body appears to have no problem with American Football either. It helped promote a video of the Cuiaba Arsenal team on its own website earlier this year which later went viral on YouTube.

As Guimaraes added: "Brazil has always been mad about football. Of course maybe not American Football, maybe just the football code, but the World Cup can improve lots of different things in Brazil. And if American Football is one of them, that's fine with us too."

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Clare Lovell)