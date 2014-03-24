Rivals are closer, warns Mercedes F1 boss
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
PARIS Eric Abidal did his chances of earning a place in France's World Cup squad no good by going AWOL on Sunday after the defender was overlooked for Monaco's Ligue 1 game against Lille.
Abidal, who was diagnosed with a cancerous liver tumour in 2011 and had a liver transplant the following year, has struggled this season, showing a worrying lack of pace at both club and international level.
The 34-year-old was omitted from Didier Deschamps's squad to face Netherlands in a friendly earlier this month.
Deschamps has repeatedly said there is no room for off-field dramas in the France team, and stressed players have to be performing for their clubs if they are to be picked for the June 13-July 12 tournament in Brazil.
Monaco coach Claudio Ranieri said leaving the centre back out on Sunday was a sporting decision, and made it clear Abidal, who took part in Les Bleus' World Cup qualifying campaign, would be asked to explain himself.
"It's his problem, I know he was at home. He did not stay for the game," Ranieri said. "If there is a problem I will talk with the club. I want to know why he left.
"He came with us (to the pre-game camp) and he left. He was not on the bench. He left."
After recovering from a stomach bug, Abidal was in the frame for a place in the squad but Ranieri went with Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, who slotted in while Abidal was not fit.
"He had had a good week, he had trained every day, but I preferred another player."
Ranieri now has to decide whether Abidal will be part of the squad to face Ligue 2 side RC Lens in a French Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.
"I will see how it goes in the training session and I will then make a decision," the Italian said.
Monaco's Ligue 1 title challenge all but ended when they drew 1-1 with at home to Lille on Sunday, leaving them 10 points adrift of leaders Paris St Germain.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
ZURICH Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
ZAGREB Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.