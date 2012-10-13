Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
CLAIREFONTAINE, France France will be without injured midfielder Clement Chantome when they travel to Spain on Tuesday for a World Cup qualifier, coach Didier Deschamps said on Saturday.
Deschamps told a news conference that Chantome had picked up a groin injury during France's 1-0 home defeat by Japan in a friendly on Friday.
The Paris St Germain player will not be replaced in the squad.
France and Spain have six points from two games in their qualifying group.
(Reporting by Olivier Guillemain; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.