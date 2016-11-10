Southampton stun Liverpool to reach League Cup final
LONDON Shane Long struck a stoppage-time winner as Southampton upset Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday to reach the League Cup final with a 2-0 aggregate victory in their last-four clash.
PARIS Kingsley Coman has been ruled out injured of France's World Cup qualifier against Sweden at the Stade de France on Friday and was replaced in the squad by Thomas Lemar, the French federation (FFF) said on Thursday.
Bayern Munich forward Coman injured his ankle and knee in Wednesday's training session, the FFF said in a statement.
Lemar, 20, has scored four goals in Ligue 1 from 10 appearances with Monaco this season.
France, who are level on seven points with Sweden on top of Group A, will also be hosting Ivory Coast in a friendly in Lens on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON Shane Long struck a stoppage-time winner as Southampton upset Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday to reach the League Cup final with a 2-0 aggregate victory in their last-four clash.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
PARIS Portugal midfielder Goncalo Guedes has joined Paris St Germain from Benfica on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the French champions said on Wednesday.