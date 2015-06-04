Former UEFA chief Platini lashes out at Blatter
PARIS Ex-UEFA president Michel Platini has criticised former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter, saying the Swiss who led soccer's world body for 17 years was determined to make him "his last scalp".
Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers France:
Women's World Cup record:
Previous appearances in finals: (2) 2003, 2011
Best performance: Fourth place (2011)
Drawn in Group F with England, Colombia and Mexico
Coach: Philippe Bergeroo
A former French international goalkeeper who was in the squad that won the 1984 European championship, he has previously coached Paris Saint-Germain, Stade Rennes and the French men's U-17 side. This is the first time in his career that he has been in charge of a women's team.
Key player: Eugenie Le Sommer. Age: 26. Forward
The speedy forward was 19 when she made her debut for Les Bleues and her experience will be crucial in helping guide a young squad through the tournament. Le Sommer has tremendous foot skills that help her to make opposing defenders look foolish.
FIFA world ranking: 3
How they qualified: Won UEFA qualifying group
Squad:
Goalkeepers - Celine Deville, Sarah Bouhaddi, Meline Gerard
Defenders: Wendie Renard, Laure Boulleau, Laura Georges, Sabrina Delannoy, Jessica Houara,
Midfielders - Amandine Henry, Kenza Dali, Camille Abily, Claire Lavogez, Elodie Thomis, Louisa Necib, Elise Bussaglia,
Forwards - Eugenie Le Sommer, Kadidiatou Diani, Gaetane Thiney, Marie Laure Delie, Griedge Mbock Bathy, Annaig Butel, Amel Majri, Kheira Hamraoui
