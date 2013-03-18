PARIS Rod Fanni has been called up to the France squad for the World Cup qualifying games against Georgia and Spain after Mathieu Debuchy was ruled out injured, coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday.

Debuchy sustained a thigh injury during Newcastle United's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

"He's out for both games. I called up Rod Fanni who will join us in the evening," Deschamps told a news conference.

Olympique Marseille full back Fanni has five caps for France.

Les Bleus, who are second in their World Cup qualifying Group I, take on Georgia and leaders Spain at the Stade de France on Friday and next Tuesday respectively.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)