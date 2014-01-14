Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
PARIS France will play home friendlies against Norway, Paraguay and Jamaica as part as their World Cup preparations, the French federation said on its website (www.fff.fr) on Tuesday.
Les Bleus will take on Norway at the Stade de France on May 27 before hosting Paraguay on June 1 at Nice's Allianz Riviera and Jamaica at Lille's Pierre Mauroy stadium a week later.
Didier Deschamps's team will first face the Netherlands at the Stade de France on March 5.
France were drawn with Switzerland, Ecuador and Honduras in Group E at the World Cup which will be played from June 12-July 13.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)
NEW DELHI Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as important as executing gameplans for both India and Australia when the world's top two teams continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.
Second seed Angelique Kerber put on a determined display to rally past France's Pauline Parmentier 7-5 3-6 7-5 in the scorching desert heat to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.