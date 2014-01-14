PARIS France will play home friendlies against Norway, Paraguay and Jamaica as part as their World Cup preparations, the French federation said on its website (www.fff.fr) on Tuesday.

Les Bleus will take on Norway at the Stade de France on May 27 before hosting Paraguay on June 1 at Nice's Allianz Riviera and Jamaica at Lille's Pierre Mauroy stadium a week later.

Didier Deschamps's team will first face the Netherlands at the Stade de France on March 5.

France were drawn with Switzerland, Ecuador and Honduras in Group E at the World Cup which will be played from June 12-July 13.

