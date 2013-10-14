Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
PARIS France have written off their chances of topping World Cup Group I qualifying and do not believe there is any chance of leaders Spain tripping up at home to Georgia on Tuesday.
World and European champions Spain have a three-point lead over second-placed France and simply need to avoid defeat to qualify for next year's finals in Brazil.
"Spain did the job on Friday (by beating Belarus 2-1) and we don't expect them to fail tomorrow," captain Hugo Lloris told a news conference at the Stade de France ahead of his team's final match against out-of-contention Finland.
"Yes, we already have the playoffs next month in mind."
France coach Didier Deschamps echoed the thoughts of skipper Lloris.
"You have to be realistic," said Deschamps. "There's a very high probability that we will be in the playoffs."
France crushed Australia 6-0 in a friendly on Friday but the coach said he was expecting a much more difficult game against Finland.
"It will be tougher tomorrow, they have been preparing for this match for 10 days and I don't expect them to come out just for a stroll," added Deschamps.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao's proposed fight against Britain's former world light-welterweight champion Amir Khan has been postponed, according to the Filipino's promoter, Bob Arum.