FLORIANOPOLIS, Brazil Teams must embrace the challenge of playing the 2014 World Cup in a land as vast and varied as Brazil, France coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.

"It might be a problem to play in the north of Brazil where the temperatures are very hot but it's true that each World Cup has its own characteristics," he told reporters at a pre-finals workshop organised by soccer's ruling body FIFA.

"This shouldn't be seen as a problem but as part of the challenge for the teams participating."

"Brazil is known as the land of football. I feel the excitement here in the air already," said Deschamps.

In June, France will meet Group E rivals Honduras in Porto Alegre, Switzerland in Salvador and Ecuador at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium.

Deschamps said all the expectation at the finals would be on the host nation.

"There is no pressure on us, that's all on Brazil because they are the hosts," he explained.

"The Brazilian people are expecting victory in this tournament but for the moment the best we can do is prepare for our opening match on June 15."

