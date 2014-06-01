West Ham's Noble to miss Leicester clash
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
PARIS France winger Franck Ribery has been suffering from lower back pain but has not been ruled out of the World Cup, French TV channel TF1 reported on Sunday.
TF1 said Ribery had been suffering with back problems for six weeks and was undergoing treatment.
"Any announcement about him pulling out (of the World Cup squad) is premature," a team official was quoted as saying.
Ribery did not play in France's first World Cup warm-up game against Norway and will not feature in Sunday's friendly against Paraguay in Nice.
ZURICH FIFA has suspended the Malian Football Association (FEMAFOOT) with immediate effect due to government interference, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.
Walter Mazzarri did not expect Crystal Palace to feature in the Premier League relegation battle, the Watford manager has said ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.