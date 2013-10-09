AS Monaco's Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco (L) celebrates after scoring against St Etienne's goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier (R) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Louis II Stadium in Monaco October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS Uncapped centre back Kurt Zouma has been called up by France for Friday's international friendly against Australia after Laurent Koscielny felt pain in his right calf.

The 18-year-old Zouma, who plays for Ligue 1 St Etienne and was part of the France team that won the Under-20 World Cup in July, has been added to the initial 23-man squad, France's press officer said at the Clairefontaine training facility near Paris.

Should Koscielny, a regular starter, pull out injured, France still have Eric Abidal, Mamadou Sakho and Raphael Varane to play as centre backs.

Zouma's St Etienne team mate Stephane Ruffier has also been called up after Mickael Landreau suffered a hamstring injury during training on Tuesday.

France, second in World Cup qualifying Group I, take on Finland in their final match next Tuesday. They are level on 14 points with leaders Spain who have one game in hand.

