Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
BERLIN Germany striker Timo Werner, who earned his first cap against England on Wednesday, has been ruled out of Sunday's World Cup qualifier at Azerbaijan with a muscle injury, the team said on Thursday.
The 21-year-old Werner had to be taken off in the 77th minute of their 1-0 friendly win over England in Dortmund and further checks showed he had torn muscle fibre in his left thigh.
It was not yet clear how long the RB Leipzig forward, who has scored 14 times in the Bundesliga this season to keep his club in second place, would be out of action.
Germany will have several players back against Azerbaijan, including striker Mario Gomez, who did not play against England due to a minor injury.
The world champions are five points clear at the top of Group C, having won all four matches so far.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)
BERLIN Bayern Munich will take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face Napoli in the pre-season Audi Cup in Munich on Aug. 1, the German champions said on Thursday.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.