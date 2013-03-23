Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
BERLIN Germany coach Joachim Loew called up midfielder Sven Bender for their 2014 World Cup qualifier at home to Kazakhstan on Tuesday after Bastian Schweinsteiger was ruled out through suspension, the team said on Saturday.
Holding midfielder Schweinsteiger was booked in their 3-0 win against Kazakhstan in Astana on Friday after scoring the opening goal and is suspended for one game.
The win saw Germany go five points clear of second-placed Sweden in Group C with 13 points from five matches. Sweden, who drew 0-0 with Ireland, have eight points from four games.
Borussia Dortmund's Bender missed Friday's game with flu.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
BENGALURU Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up six wickets to lead India to a dramatic 75-run victory over Australia in the second test on Tuesday, the win enabling the hosts to level the four-match series at 1-1.
Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.