Sven Bender, player of German soccer champion Borussia Dortmund celebrates with the German soccer championship trophy during a parade through the streets of Dortmund, May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Torsten Silz/Pool

BERLIN Germany coach Joachim Loew called up midfielder Sven Bender for their 2014 World Cup qualifier at home to Kazakhstan on Tuesday after Bastian Schweinsteiger was ruled out through suspension, the team said on Saturday.

Holding midfielder Schweinsteiger was booked in their 3-0 win against Kazakhstan in Astana on Friday after scoring the opening goal and is suspended for one game.

The win saw Germany go five points clear of second-placed Sweden in Group C with 13 points from five matches. Sweden, who drew 0-0 with Ireland, have eight points from four games.

Borussia Dortmund's Bender missed Friday's game with flu.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)