LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
Germany have called up midfielder Sven Bender for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan in Nuremberg because Bastian Schweinsteiger is suspended and Julian Draxler is sidelined through concussion.
Schweinsteiger was banned for one game after being booked in the 3-0 win over Kazakhstan in Astana on Friday. He opened the scoring in that match while Draxler was taken off in the 19th minute following a clash with an opponent.
"The suspicion of concussion was confirmed on Saturday," the team said in a statement before adding the player had left the squad's base in Bavaria.
Coach Joachim Loew's Germany are five points clear of second-placed Sweden in Group C with 13 points from five matches.
Sweden, who drew 0-0 with Ireland on Friday, have eight points from four games.
Borussia Dortmund's Bender missed Friday's game with flu.
BENGALURU Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up six wickets to lead India to a dramatic 75-run victory over Australia in the second test on Tuesday, the win enabling the hosts to level the four-match series at 1-1.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina’s Jaguares are on the up but will need to stamp out indiscipline if they are to thrive in their second season in Super Rugby, winger Matias Orlando told Reuters.