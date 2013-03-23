Borussia Dortmund's Sven Bender is pictured before the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Schalke 04 in Dortmund November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Germany have called up midfielder Sven Bender for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan in Nuremberg because Bastian Schweinsteiger is suspended and Julian Draxler is sidelined through concussion.

Schweinsteiger was banned for one game after being booked in the 3-0 win over Kazakhstan in Astana on Friday. He opened the scoring in that match while Draxler was taken off in the 19th minute following a clash with an opponent.

"The suspicion of concussion was confirmed on Saturday," the team said in a statement before adding the player had left the squad's base in Bavaria.

Coach Joachim Loew's Germany are five points clear of second-placed Sweden in Group C with 13 points from five matches.

Sweden, who drew 0-0 with Ireland on Friday, have eight points from four games.

Borussia Dortmund's Bender missed Friday's game with flu.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Patrick Johnston and Tony Jimenez)