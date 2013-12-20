BERLIN Germany will take on Cameroon in a June 1 friendly as part of their preparations for the 2014 World Cup, where they have been grouped with fellow African team Ghana.

The three-time World Cup winners, who are to determine their opponents for their last pre-tournament friendly on June 6, are eager for a perfect run-up as they look to challenge for their first international title since Euro 1996.

They will play Chile in Stuttgart on March 5 before taking on Poland on May 13 in their other determined friendlies next year.

Germany have been drawn to face Ghana, United States and Portugal in the group stage of next year's World Cup in Brazil.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)