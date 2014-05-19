Bayern Munich defender Philipp Lahm (L) and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer hold their awards after being named as members of the Team of the Year at the FIFA Ballon d'Or ceremony in Zurich January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN Germany captain Philipp Lahm and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be fit to play in the World Cup finals despite being injured during Bayern Munich's German Cup triumph, the club said on Monday.

Defender Lahm suffered a blow to his ankle while Neuer fell on his right shoulder during Saturday's 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

"He (Lahm) will miss training for five to seven days," Bayern said in a statement.

Neuer began to wear a sling on Monday and will also miss training for a short period, the club said.

Both are expected to travel on Wednesday to the Germany training camp in Italy where they will continue to receive treatment.

Germany, who have called up goalkeepers Ron-Robert Zieler and Roman Weidenfeller, face Ghana, Portugal and United States in Group G. The tournament in Brazil begins on June 12.

