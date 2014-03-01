Germany's Sami Khedira (L) jumps in the air as he celebrates after scoring against France during their international friendly soccer match at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MADRID Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira could be back in training in just over two weeks, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday, suggesting the Germany international may be fit for the World Cup finals.

Khedira needed surgery after tearing knee ligaments playing for Germany against Italy in November and Ancelotti described the 26-year-old's recuperation as "very good" and said he had already started running.

"Everything is going well and in 15 or 20 days I think he will come back to Madrid and start working with the team again," Ancelotti told a news conference ahead of Sunday's La Liga derby against Atletico Madrid.

"We are hopeful that before the end of the season he can play," added the Italian. "The team is missing Khedira because he is a very important player."

Germany have been drawn in Group G with Portugal, Ghana and United States for the tournament in Brazil with their opening match against the Portuguese in Salvador on June 16.

