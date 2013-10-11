Germany's Andre Schuerrle and coach Joachim Loew (R) celebrate a goal against Ireland during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Cologne October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

COLOGNE, Germany Germany coach Joachim Loew is confident he will agree a contract extension past 2014, he said on Friday after his team booked a place in next year's World Cup with a 3-0 win over Ireland.

Loew, who took over from Juergen Klinsmann in 2006 and has led Germany to two semi-final spots and one final in his three tournaments in charge, had said any contract talks would come after they qualified for the tournament in Brazil next year.

"It will not happen today and it will not happen tomorrow," Loew told reporters. "It is true we have had a first discussion (with the country's DFB soccer federation) and talked about the general parameters and I think we can find an agreement."

The 53-year-old's current deal runs to 2014.

Discussions about his previous contract extension in 2010 overshadowed Germany's preparations for that year's World Cup with Loew ending talks and eventually signing a deal in 2011.

Germany's win on Friday secured top spot in qualifying Group C ahead of Sweden, who they play on October 15 in their last game.

"We have always said that we will wait for the qualification and then we will talk about it," DFB president Wolfgang Niersbach said.

"We still have Sweden and... after that we will sit down and clearly comment on this exciting issue."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)