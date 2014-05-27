Scotland rout Italy to finish Six Nations in style
EDINBURGH A vibrant Scotland side ran in four tries to crush Italy 29-0 and give departing coach Vern Cotter a fitting send-off in their final Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday.
BERLIN Germany coach Joachim Loew will have to go six months without driving after he had his licence suspended following a string of violations.
The 54-year-old, who racked up 18 points on the violation system that results in a suspended licence for driving too fast and using the phone, accepted the suspension on Tuesday.
"Of course, I admit that I sometimes did drive too fast," he said in a German Football Federation (DFB) statement. "I know I need to restrain myself. I have learned my lesson and will change my driving behaviour.
"I have to live with the consequences and now I am using the train more often," said the coach.
The DFB said it had been aware of Loew losing his licence for some time.
Loew would not have had to drive much himself anyway in the coming weeks with his team preparing for next month's World Cup in Brazil.
March 18 Romelu Lukaku struck a late double as Everton's challenge to join the Premier League top-four battle strengthened with a 4-0 rout of relegation-haunted Hull City for a sixth successive home win on Saturday.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp remains convinced he is the best person to lead the club to its first Premier League title since 1990.