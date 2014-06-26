Ghana's Sulley Muntari (L) clears the ball away from Germany's Thomas Mueller (2nd L) and Toni Kroos during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Ghana's Kevin-Prince Boateng pauses during a training session ahead of their 2014 World Cup against Portugal, in Brasilia, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Midfielders Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari have been suspended from Ghana's World Cup team with immediate effect after they clashed with coach Kwesi Appiah and a soccer federation (GFA) official.

The GFA confirmed the decisions on their website (www.ghanafa.org) ahead of the nation's Group G game against Portugal in Brasilia later on Thursday.

Boateng was sanctioned following "vulgar verbal insults targeted at coach Kwesi Appiah during the team's training session in Maceio this week," the GFA said.

Muntari's suspension was handed down "in the wake of his unprovoked physical attack on an executive committee member of the GFA and a management member of the Black Stars, Mr. Moses Armah, on Tuesday 24th June, 2014 during a meeting," they added.

Boateng had shown "no remorse for his actions" and both players had their World Cup accreditation withdrawn.

Ghana can still qualify for the knockout stage if they beat Portugal and the result in the other Group G match between Germany and the United States goes their way.

Muntari was set to miss the Portugal game as he was suspended after earning a second booking of the tournament in last week's 2-2 draw with Germany.

(Writing by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)