KUMASI, Ghana Ghana crushed Lesotho 7-0 on Friday in a World Cup African qualifier that lasted almost double the regulatory 90 minutes.

A floodlight failure at the Baba Yara Stadium brought the game to a premature halt after 54 minutes and it took a further 86 minutes before power was restored.

Ghana were 4-0 up before the lengthy stoppage but seemed unaffected as they added three more goals before the final whistle.

Dominic Adiyiah and Jordan Ayew each scored twice while captain Sulley Muntari and debutants Christian Atsu and Jeremiah Akaminko added one each.

Ghana were playing their first game since the disappointment of finishing fourth at the 2012 African Nations Cup and the subsequent sacking of Serbian coach Goran Stevanovic.

Next week they visit Zambia in another Group D qualifier.

