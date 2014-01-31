Ghana will begin their World Cup preparations away in Montenegro next month after fixing a friendly international in Podgorica on March 5, the Ghana Football Association said on Friday.

Ghana, who will make their third appearance in the World Cup finals this year, have already fixed a match away against the Netherlands in Rotterdam on May 31 as part of their preparations and are expected to add more matches in the next weeks.

Ghana are drawn in Group D for the tournament in Brazil, starting in June, alongside Germany, Portugal and the United States.

