Ghana's John Boye (R) is tackled by Mali's Sigamary Diarra during their African Nations Cup Group B soccer match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

France-based central defenders John Boye and Jonathan Mensah have both returned from injury to be included in Ghana's 21-man squad for their World Cup warm-up against Montenegro next week.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has dropped first choice goalkeeper Fatau Dauda after his failure to get regular game time with his South African club Orlando Pirates.

He has also left out former AC Milan striker Dominic Adiyiah in changes from their last international against Egypt in November, when Ghana secured World Cup qualification, the country's football association announced.

Ghana play away in Podgroica next Wednesday in one of two pre-World Cup friendlies they have organised. The other is against the Netherlands in Rotterdam on May 31.

At the World Cup, Ghana share Group G with Germany, Portugal and the USA.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Stephen Adams (Aduana Stars), Adam Kwarasey (Stromgodset)

Defenders: David Addy (Vitoria Guimaraes), Harrison Afful (Esperance), Jerry Akaminko (Eskisehirspor), John Boye (Stade Rennes), Samuel Inkoom (Platanias), Jonathan Mensah (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC), Daniel Opare (Standard Liege)

Midfielders: Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough), Emmanuel Agyemang Badu (Udinese), Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus), Christian Atsu (Vitesse Arnhem), Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille), Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari (both AC Milan), Mubarak Wakaso (Rubin Kazan)

Forwards: Dominic Adiyiah (Arsenal Kiev), Jordan Ayew (Sochaux), Kevin Prince Boateng (Schalke 04), Asamoah Gyan (Al Ain), Abdul Majeed Waris (Valenciennes).

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)