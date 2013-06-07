Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Vilnius Lazaros Christodoulopoulos headed the only goal as Greece secured a well-deserved 1-0 victory over Lithuania on Friday in A World Cup qualifier which kept them in touch with Group G leaders Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Fernando Santos's team went ahead in the 20th minute through Christodoulopoulos's strike and could have added to the scoreline but for profligacy at the LFF Stadium in Vilnius with striker Dimitris Salpigidis hitting the post in the 89th minute.
Greece have 13 points from six matches and remain three points behind Bosnia who crushed Latvia 5-0 to take their goal tally to a remarkable 23 in six matches.
Bosnia lead the group with 16 points.
Greece looked the most accomplished side for long spells and the winning goal came from a fine move with left-back Jose Holebas crossing perfectly for Bologna forward Christodoulopoulos to plant a firm header past diving goalkeeper Emilijus Zubas.
(Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.