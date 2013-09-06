Liechtenstein's Mathias Christen (19) challenges Chose Cholevas of Greece during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Vaduz September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Kostas Mitroglou (L) of Greece celebrates his goal against Liechtenstein's goalkeeper Peter Jehle during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Vaduz September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Chose Cholevas (L) of Greece shouts at Liechtenstein's David Hasler during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Vaduz September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Kostas Mitroglou (R) of Greece and his team mate Giannis Maniatis (C) celebrate after he scored during their 2014 World Cup Group G qualifying soccer match against Liechtenstein in Vaduz September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

VADUZ Greece needed a second-half goal from Kostas Mitroglou to scrape a 1-0 win in Liechtenstein, in a match where both sides finished with 10 men, and go level on points at the top of their World Cup qualifying group on Friday.

Greece, who joined Bosnia on 16 points from seven games in Group G, produced a dismal first half and were really struggling when Jose Holebas was given a second yellow card for tangling with an opponent and sent off in the 59th minute.

The numbers were evened seven minutes later when the hosts had David Hasler sent off, also for a second bookable offence.

Greece eventually broke through in the 72nd minute when Mitroglou turned in a low cross from Vassilis Torosidis from six metres. Sotiris Ninis hit the post from distance as Greece dominated the closing stages.

A frustrating night for Greece turned to joy when they learned rivals Bosnia had suffered a surprise 1-0 home defeat by Slovakia.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison Wildey)