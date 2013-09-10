Greece's Sokratis Papastathopoulos (L) challenges Latvia's Arturs Zjuzins during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus near Athens September 10, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Latvia's goalkeeper Aleksandrs Kolinko (C) punches the ball during the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Greece at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus near Athens September 10, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Greece's Kostas Katsouranis (L) fights for the ball against Latvia's Juris Laizans during the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus near Athens September 10, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis (

ATHENS Dimitris Salpingidis scored the only goal of the game as Greece beat Latvia 1-0 at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium on Tuesday to remain joint top of World Cup qualifying Group G alongside Bosnia.

Sapingidis stroked home clinically two minutes before the hour mark after being played in by impressive forward Giorgios Samaras to seal what always looked a likely victory for Fernando Santos' team in a match the hosts dominated.

The win, coming on the back of Friday's 1-0 success in Liechtenstein, means Greece are level on 19 points with Bosnia, who lead the standings because of their superior goal difference.

Greece spurned a host of opportunities in the first half with strikers Salpingidis and Kostas Mitroglou missing decent chances, while Latvia posed little attacking threat, opting to try their luck from distance without success.

Both teams were reduced to 10 men late in the match, the visitors having Ritvars Rugins dismissed for violent conduct in the 86th minute, while Greece skipper Kostas Katsouranis received his marching orders for a second bookable offence in the third minute of stoppage time.

Two matches remain with Greece hosting Slovakia and Liechtenstein next month, while Bosnia entertain Liechtenstein before travelling to Lithuania.

(Editing by Sonia Oxley)