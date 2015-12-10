Micah Lea'alafa of New Zealand's Auckland City (L) and Tsukasa Shiotani of Japan's Sanfrecce Hiroshima fight for the ball during their Club World Cup soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's Sanfrecce Hiroshima's Takuma Asano (L) and Douglas (R) celebrate with team mate Tsukasa Shiotani after Shiotani scored against New Zealand's Auckland City during their Club World Cup soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Joao Moreira (R) of New Zealand's Auckland City and Hiroki Mizumoto of Japan's Sanfrecce Hiroshima fight for the ball during their Club World Cup soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Yusuke Minagawa and Tsukasa Shiotani scored as Japan's Sanfrecce Hiroshima qualified for the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Auckland City in Yokohama on Thursday.

The newly-crowned J League title holders now face African champions TP Mazembe on Sunday in Osaka.

A mistake by keeper Jacob Spoonley allowed Sanfrecce to take the lead in the eighth minute, spilling a shot from Gakuto Notsuda that Minagawa turned into the net.

Sanfrecce were content to play on the counter-attack after that but doubled their lead with 20 minutes remaining when Brazilian substitute Douglas found Shiotani and his deflected shot beat Spoonley.

Club America of Mexico meet China's Guangzhou Evergrande in another quarter-final on Sunday, with the winners going up against European champions Barcelona.

Sanfrecce and TP Mazembe face off for the right to play Libertadores Cup champions River Plate of Argentina.

Barcelona and River Plate are directly through to the semi-final stage.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Tony Jimenez)