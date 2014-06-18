MANAUS Brazil Here is a list of how defending World Cup champions have fared Following Spain's elimination from the tournament on Wednesday.
1934 - Uruguay: declined to participate
1938 - Italy: successfully defended title
1950 - Italy: knocked out in first round
1954 - Uruguay: lost in semi-final, lost match for third
place
1958 - West Germany: lost in semi-final, lost match for
third place
1962 - Brazil: successfully defended title
1966 - Brazil: lost in first round
1970 - England: lost in quarter-final
1974 - Brazil: knocked out in second group stage, lost match
for third place
1978 - West Germany: knocked out at second group stage
1982 - Argentina: knocked out at second group stage
1986 - Italy: knocked out in round of 16
1990 - Argentina: lost in final
1994 - Germany (had won title as West Germany): lost in
quarter-finals
1998 - Brazil: lost in final
2002 - France: knocked out in first round
2006 - Brazil: lost in quarter-final
2010 - Italy: knocked out in first round
2014 - Spain: knocked out in first round
(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Ed Osmond)