LONDON Ireland's bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2002 began dramatically as two goals in the final two minutes gave them a 2-1 win in Kazakhstan in Group C as the European campaign began on Friday.

Neighbours Northern Ireland did not fare so well on their trip east, losing 2-0 away to Russia in a Group F match, while Bosnia began their quest for a first appearance in the finals by thrashing Liechtenstein 8-1 in Vaduz in Group G.

Edin Dzeko, who scored a hat-trick, became Bosnia's all-time leading scorer with 25 goals.

A total of 22 qualifiers were being played on Friday with two more on Saturday before the second round of European matches next Tuesday in the race to reach the finals in Brazil in 2014.

The first game to kick off the 14-month European campaign was in Moscow where Russia's Italian coach Fabio Capello enjoyed a winning start to his first competitive match in charge with goals from Viktor Faizulin and Roman Shirokov securing the win.

Russia dominated their Northern Irish visitors but after going ahead in the 30th minute, had to wait till the 78th to double their lead when Shirokov scored a penalty.

Kazakhstan looked to be heading for a deserved victory against Ireland after skipper Kairat Nurdauletov put his side ahead in the first half.

With two minutes to go they were still leading but conceded a penalty which Robbie Keane converted for a record-extending 54th international goal in his 121st international and a minute later substitute Kevin Doyle volleyed home the winner.

There was never much doubt about the outcome in Vaduz once Bosnia went 3-0 up against Liechtenstein inside 34 minutes and in the end Zvjezdan Misimovic scored twice and Vedad Ibisevic as well as Dzeko scored hat-tricks as Bosnia ran riot.

In other early action, Georgia beat Belarus 1-0 in Tbilisi in their Group I match and Azerbaijan and Israel drew 1-1 in Baku in Group F.

