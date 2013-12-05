Arsenal facing mission impossible against Bayern
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
COSTA DO SAUIPE, Brazil FIFA continued its policy of taking tournaments to developing football frontiers when it awarded the 2017 Under-17 World Cup to India on Thursday.
It will be the biggest football tournament staged in India, who won the nomination by beating bids from 2010 World Cup hosts South Africa and Uzbekistan.
FIFA also awarded the Under-20 World Cup in 2017 to South Korea while the women's Under-17 World Cup in 2016 was given to Jordan and the Under-20 women's World Cup will be played in South Africa.
FIFA president Sepp Blatter told reporters: "This is of enormous importance for a land of 1.2 billion people in sporting political and geo-political terms."
India have never taken part in the World Cup finals and although football matches there attract sizeable crowds, cricket is the country's national sport.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.
BENGALURU India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took 6-63 as Australia were dismissed for 276 with a first innings lead of 87 runs on the third morning of the second test on Monday.