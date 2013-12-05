FIFA President Sepp Blatter listens to a question during a news conference ahead of the 2014 World Cup draw at the Costa do Sauipe resort in Sao Joao da Mata, Bahia state, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

COSTA DO SAUIPE, Brazil FIFA continued its policy of taking tournaments to developing football frontiers when it awarded the 2017 Under-17 World Cup to India on Thursday.

It will be the biggest football tournament staged in India, who won the nomination by beating bids from 2010 World Cup hosts South Africa and Uzbekistan.

FIFA also awarded the Under-20 World Cup in 2017 to South Korea while the women's Under-17 World Cup in 2016 was given to Jordan and the Under-20 women's World Cup will be played in South Africa.

FIFA president Sepp Blatter told reporters: "This is of enormous importance for a land of 1.2 billion people in sporting political and geo-political terms."

India have never taken part in the World Cup finals and although football matches there attract sizeable crowds, cricket is the country's national sport.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)