Iran are optimistic experienced defender Hashem Beikzadeh will recover from a heel injury before the start of the World Cup in a fortnight and will send the Esteghlal player to Brazil early for more treatment.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury early in Monday's 0-0 draw with Montenegro in Hartberg, Austria, where the Asians are preparing for their fourth World Cup appearance.

The Iranians said in a statement that the rest of the squad were in full health prior to Friday's friendly against Angola, their final match before they head to Brazil.

Iran, Asia's best side according to the FIFA rankings, will face Trinidad and Tobago in Sao Paulo in another friendly on June 8 before they tackle Nigeria, Argentina and Bosnia in World Cup Group F.

