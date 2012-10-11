Tsonga beats Goffin to win Rotterdam title
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.
DUBLIN Ireland captain Robbie Keane will miss Friday's World Cup soccer qualifier with Germany through injury, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said on Thursday, making him the sixth senior member of Giovanni Trapattoni's squad to be ruled out.
Los Angeles Galaxy striker Keane, Ireland's all-time leading goalscorer, suffered an Achilles injury this week and the FAI said he would hopefully be available for the trip to the Faroe Islands next Tuesday.
Keane joins fellow striker Kevin Doyle, central defensive partners Richard Dunne and Sean St Ledger, and midfielders Glenn Whelan and James McClean on the sidelines for the home game against the Group C leaders.
Stoke City's Jonathan Walters will instead start alone up front with Seamus Coleman and Keith Fahey coming into the side along with Keith Andrews, who returns from suspension.
Sunderland defender John O'Shea deputises as captain.
BERLIN RB Leipzig scored once in each half to beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 on Sunday and bounce back from two straight league losses as they cut Bayern Munich's lead at the top of the Bundesliga to five points.
ROME Napoli eased past Chievo 3-1 away on Sunday to provisionally move second and Gabriel Barbosa came off the bench to score his first Serie A goal as lethargic Inter Milan snatched a late 1-0 victory at Bologna to reclaim fourth place in the standings.