DUBLIN Ireland captain Robbie Keane has been ruled out of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at home to Austria after suffering a calf strain in the 0-0 draw against Sweden, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said on Sunday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Kevin Doyle, who last week expressed his disappointment at being dropped from Giovanni Trapattoni's squad via text message and not by phone, has been added to the squad.

The FAI said in a statement that Trapattoni has spoken to Doyle and that he would link up with the squad for training on Monday.

Ireland and Austria are level on seven points a piece in Group C, a point behind second-placed Sweden. Germany lead the group with 13 points, having played one game more than the three trailing teams.

