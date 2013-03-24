Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
DUBLIN Ireland captain Robbie Keane has been ruled out of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at home to Austria after suffering a calf strain in the 0-0 draw against Sweden, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said on Sunday.
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Kevin Doyle, who last week expressed his disappointment at being dropped from Giovanni Trapattoni's squad via text message and not by phone, has been added to the squad.
The FAI said in a statement that Trapattoni has spoken to Doyle and that he would link up with the squad for training on Monday.
Ireland and Austria are level on seven points a piece in Group C, a point behind second-placed Sweden. Germany lead the group with 13 points, having played one game more than the three trailing teams.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Mark Meadows)
SINGAPORE Former world number one Park In-bee wielded a red-hot putter on her way to a tournament-record eight-under 64 that catapulted the Korean to a one-shot victory at the HSBC Women's Champions on Sunday.
LAHORE, Pakistan Pakistan tightened security in the city of Lahore ahead of a hugely anticipated final of its domestic cricket league on Sunday, pushing ahead with a rare high-profile match despite a recent spike in Islamist violence.