Italy forward Andrea Belotti will miss their opening World Cup qualifier against Israel in Haifa on Monday after picking up a thigh injury, the Italian football federation said on Sunday.

Belotti, 22, was one of several new faces called up for coach Giampiero Ventura's first squad and made his debut in Italy's 3-1 friendly defeat by France in Bari on Thursday.

He has now returned to his club Torino after picking up a "light muscle injury", the federation said in a statement on their website (www.figc.it).

Italy have already been deprived of Daniele De Rossi and Andrea Barzagli, who both picked up injuries against France, while Leonardo Bonucci is missing due to family reasons.

