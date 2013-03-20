Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out of the friendly against Brazil on Thursday and is a doubt for the World Cup qualifier against Malta, the team doctor said on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury during Juventus's 2-0 Serie A win at Bologna on Saturday and has not recovered in time to face the five-times world champions in Geneva.
"We conducted new tests on Chiellini this morning and, although recent therapy has improved his condition, I can say with certainty he will not be available for the Brazil game," team doctor Enrico Castellacci said on the Italian Federation's website (figc.it).
"The player is also borderline for the Malta game."
Italy who are top of Group B with 10 points from four games, play winless Malta in Valletta on Tuesday.
(Writing by Toby Davis in London,; editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.