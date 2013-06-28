ROME Italy will play at the Juventus Stadium in Turin for the first time when they face the Czech Republic in a World Cup qualifying match on September 10, the Italian Football Federation said on Friday.

The national team have played in Turin on a number of occasions, with the last being a 2-0 win against Bulgaria in September 2009, but it will be the first visit since Italian champions Juventus moved to the ground in 2011.

Italy are top of Group B on 14 points, four clear of second-placed Bulgaria, after six games. They host Bulgaria on September 6.

