The Ivory Coast’s World Cup squad arrived in Dallas on Wednesday for a training camp, heralding the start of an African migration to the U.S. over the next few weeks.

Ghana and Nigeria also plan to train and play warm-up internationals on American soil before heading to Brazil for the finals which start on June 12.

The Ivorians have a match against fellow finalists Bosnia in St Louis on May 30 and against El Salvador on June 4 in Frisco, near Dallas.

They are training twice a day at Frisco, which is the home venue of Major League Soccer club FC Dallas, the Ivorian football federation said on Wednesday.

Ghana will train in the Netherlands until the end of the month and then move to Florida from June 1 to 9. They play South Korea on June 9 at Miami Gardens in their last warm-up game before travelling to Brazil.

Nigeria have already been to the U.S. this year, playing out a goalless draw with Mexico in a friendly in Atlanta in March.

The Super Eagles play Scotland in London next week before they cross the Atlantic to play Greece in Chester, near Philadelphia, on June 3 and the U.S. on June 7 in Jacksonville.

They will be based in Philadelphia for the early part of their preparations from May 29, and then move to Florida.

Cameroon were also going to pass through the U.S. on their way from a training camp in Austria to Brazil, but have now cancelled plans for a warm-up game in Miami.

