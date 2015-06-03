Factbox on World Cup holders Japan:

World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (6) 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011

Best performance: Winners 2011

Drawn in Group C with Switzerland, Cameroon, Ecuador

- - -

Coach: Norio Sasaki

Long-serving coach who had a modest playing career in the lower leagues of Japanese football before retiring at 33.

Had a spell managing men's side Omiya Ardija before switching to the women's game in 2006 and has enjoyed unrivalled success.

Followed up the World Cup triumph four years ago with a first Asian Cup title last year. Also led the team to a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics following a narrow 2-1 loss to the U.S. in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Has also taken charge of the youth sides, helping to bring through the next generation to the women's national team.

- - -

Key player: Homare Sawa. Age: 36. Midfielder

Hoping to play in a record sixth World Cup, Japan's all-time leading scorer and most capped international has long proved her worth to the "Nadeshiko".

Scored four goals on her debut against the Philippines as a 15-year-old and has gone on to tally over 80 in almost 200 appearances for the national team.

Scored the equaliser in the 2011 World Cup final against United States to force penalties, retiring briefly after the triumph before returning to the fold with an eye on a record finals appearance.

Has been in strong form of late despite concerns she would fail to make the squad after injuries hampered her bid.

- - -

FIFA world ranking: 4

- -

How they qualified: By winning 2014 Asian Cup

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Miho Fukumoto, Ayumi Kaihori, Erina Yamane

Defenders: Yukari Kinga, Megumi Kamionobe, Azusa Iwashimizu,

Aya Sameshima, Saori Ariyoshi, Kana Kitahara, Yuri Kawamura, Saki Kumagai

Midfielder: Homare Sawa, Kozue Ando, Aya Miyama, Nahomi Kawasumi, Mizuho Sakaguchi, Asuna Tanaka, Rumi Utsugi, Asano Nagasato

Forwards: Shinobu Ohno, Yuki Ogimi, Yuika Sugasawa, Mana Iwabuchi

