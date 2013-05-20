Japan will be boosted by the return of defender Yuto Nagatomo for next month's 2014 World Cup qualifier against Australia after the Inter Milan full back said he has fully recovered from knee ligament damage.

The 26-year-old took the field for the first time since February in Inter Milan's 5-2 home defeat to Udinese on Sunday and said he was fit again to play the full 90 minutes.

"The knee is fine," Nagatomo was quoted as saying by Japan's Kyodo news agency. "I can play 90 minutes without any problems and I've had no setbacks in the recovery."

Japan blew a chance to become the first Asian country to qualify for next year's World Cup in Brazil when they lost 2-1 to Jordan in March.

They needed just a draw against Jordan, who they thrashed 6-0 last June, but were stunned in the absence of key duo Keisuke Honda and Nagatomo.

The team will have another chance to secure a fifth consecutive World Cup finals appearance with a draw against Australia on June 4 and Nagatomo was itching to get back to playing for the national team.

"It was tough and irritating not being able to be there for the team, but I learned a lot through this injury," Nagatomo said. "There were a lot of people who went out of their way to help me with my knee.

"I haven't played much this year so I've got to start picking it up from here."

Japan lead Group B on 13 points from six matches, ahead of Jordan on seven points, and Australia, who have played a game less, on six.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Peter Rutherford)