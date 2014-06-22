Former Brazil striker Ronaldo congratulated Miroslav Klose after the German equalled his record of 15 World Cup goals on Saturday.

Klose, 36, came on in the second half against Ghana and scored the equaliser in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

“Welcome to the club,” Ronaldo tweeted. “I can only imagine your happiness!!! What a great World Cup!!!”

Ronaldo scored his goals in the 1998, 2002 and 2006 tournaments.

