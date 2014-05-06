Woods 'trying everything' to be fit for Masters
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
Midfielder Ki Sung-yueng, who is on loan at Sunderland, has returned home to South Korea in a bid to recover from injury in time for next month's World Cup in Brazil.
The player, loaned out by English Premier League rivals Swansea City last year, has missed Sunderland's last three games with tendonitis of the knee.
"Although I had long since felt pain in my knee, I endured it and played. But my injury has got worse," Ki told reporters on his arrival in Korea.
"I received treatment for three weeks but it hasn't gotten any better. I cannot even run right now and I want to play an important role at the World Cup."
Ki, who has won 56 caps, also featured at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
Korea, drawn in Group H with Belgium, Russia and Algeria, will be playing at their eighth consecutive World Cup finals.
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
LONDON Jermain Defoe has indicated he will leave struggling Sunderland if they are relegated because he needs to stay in the Premier League to keep alive his hopes of going to next year's World Cup finals with England.