SEOUL South Korea endured a nightmare World Cup send off on Wednesday with defender Hong Jeong-ho leaving the field on a stretcher as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Tunisia.

The 24-year-old Augsburg centre back, who missed the 2012 London Olympics because of a broken leg, was replaced in the 13th minute after picking up what appeared to be an ankle injury following a tackle from behind by forward Issam Jemaa.

Things went from bad to worse for the sloppy hosts as they allowed Zouheir Dhaouadi to burst through their defence and fire home the only goal a minute before halftime to stun the 57,112 supporters at the Seoul World Cup stadium.

