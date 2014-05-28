Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
SEOUL South Korea endured a nightmare World Cup send off on Wednesday with defender Hong Jeong-ho leaving the field on a stretcher as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Tunisia.
The 24-year-old Augsburg centre back, who missed the 2012 London Olympics because of a broken leg, was replaced in the 13th minute after picking up what appeared to be an ankle injury following a tackle from behind by forward Issam Jemaa.
Things went from bad to worse for the sloppy hosts as they allowed Zouheir Dhaouadi to burst through their defence and fire home the only goal a minute before halftime to stun the 57,112 supporters at the Seoul World Cup stadium.
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
LONDON Buveur D'Air, the 5-1 second favourite ridden by Noel Fehily, won the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday and handed trainer Nicky Henderson a record sixth triumph in the race.